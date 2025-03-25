Moccasins Face Must-Win Series against Sea Wolves as Playoff Race Heats Up

March 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins return to action with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread as they face the Mississippi Sea Wolves in a critical two-game series at the Monroe Civic Center. As the regular season nears its end, these matchups have significant playoff implications, with the Moccasins (20-21-6-2, 68 pts) desperately needing victories to keep their postseason dream alive.

The Sea Wolves (8-33-4-5, 31 pts), who were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this season, come into this series with nothing to lose and a chance to play spoiler. Mississippi has struggled on the road this season, posting a dismal 2-19-2 record away from home. However, they will look to capitalize on their recent 6-4 road win over Monroe and add to the Moccasins' misery.

In their fight to stay alive, the Moccasins have bolstered their lineup with several new additions during their current 12-game road trip. Players like Nicholas Favaro, Khaden Henry, Kevin Szabad, Houston Wilson, Yianni Liarakos, Dustin Jesseau, Kody Karpinski, and Jackson Legro have joined the roster, with some already making an impact. Yianni Liarakos and Hugo Koch, in particular, will face their former team for the first time this season. Liarakos, who netted 151 points in 64 games with Mississippi earlier in his career, will be looking to make his mark against the Sea Wolves. Koch, in his rookie season, has already tallied 67 points in 48 games and will be eager to show his former team what they're missing.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

PLAYING ON THE ROAD: The Mississippi Sea Wolves have struggled mightily on the road this season, with a 2-19-2 record. Their last road win came back on January 10, when they defeated the Moccasins 6-4 here in the Civic Center. Since then, they've dropped NINE consecutive games on the road.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Mississippi Sea Wolves have faced challenges on special teams this season. Their power play ranks second worst in the league, operating at just 11%, ahead of the dead-last team. On the PK, things aren't much better, with the MSW sitting at 76%, the third worst in the league. They'll have their hands full tonight against a Monroe team that boasts a much more efficient PP and PK. It's a crucial matchup.

FINDING CONSISTENCY: The Monroe Moccasins have shown they can set the tone early, lighting the lamp 55 times in the first period and 57 in the second. But when the game is on the line, the third period has been their downfall. They've been outscored 62-41 in the final frame, struggling to hold leads and finish strong. If the Moccasins want to stay in the playoff race, they'll need to find a way to lock things down when it matters most.

FINISHING STRONG: The Monroe Moccasins have battled in close games all season, posting a 12-7-7 (26) record in one-goal contests.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #22 Dustin Jesseau - Leading the team in points with 25 goals and 37 assists for 62 points in 32 games, Jesseau has been an offensive powerhouse for the Moccasins. Look for him to make a strong impact, especially as he makes his home debut in this crucial series.

MISSISSIPPI: #77 Ross Bartless - The Sea Wolves' leading scorer, Bartless has accumulated 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 42 games. As the offensive leader for Mississippi, he will be a key player to watch in this matchup.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 28 - 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, March 29 - 7:05 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

Catch the action live on KNOE 8 News, the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, and the Monroe Moccasins Facebook and YouTube pages.

