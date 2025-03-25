Dragons Add Junior Forward Hatcher

March 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the addition of junior forward Nash Hatcher to the team.

Hatcher is one of up to five potential developmental junior-age players teams are allowed to sign during a season without impacting roster limits, per FPHL rules. This allows teams to continue to develop young prospects like Hatcher for a career in professional hockey after their junior days are over.

The 5-10, 170-pound forward just finished a five-year career with Adrian College, where he helped the team capture the ACHA Championship in 2024 and 2025. Hatcher played 136 games with Adrian, compiling 45 goals and 53 assists for 98 points in that span.

The River Dragons return home March 28, 29 and 30 against the HC Venom. Friday night is college night with $2 off tickets with student ID. Saturday night is the penultimate Family Four Pack game of the season, and you can get yours now online only at www.rdragonsmerch.com. It's also Faith and Family night. Single game seats for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now at TicketMaster.com or at the Civic Center Box Office.

