Hat Tricks Outlasted by Watertown in Overtime, 3-2

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Carter Thornton's game-winner at 3:13 of overtime was the difference in a 3-2 Watertown win over the Hat Tricks on Friday night in Danbury's first game of the weekend. The Wolves came from behind twice in the second period to pick up two points and improve to 4-1-1-1. Despite the loss, Danbury has now secured points in four straight games (8) but falls to 2-1-2.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.