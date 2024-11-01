Hat Tricks Outlasted by Watertown in Overtime, 3-2
November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Carter Thornton's game-winner at 3:13 of overtime was the difference in a 3-2 Watertown win over the Hat Tricks on Friday night in Danbury's first game of the weekend. The Wolves came from behind twice in the second period to pick up two points and improve to 4-1-1-1. Despite the loss, Danbury has now secured points in four straight games (8) but falls to 2-1-2.
