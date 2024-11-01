Prowlers Feast On Rockers In Weekend Opener, 5-1

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







A strong second period was enough for Port Huron to take care of Motor City on Friday night. Three goals in the second frame were the difference. Lukas Lacny had a four-point night with two goals and two assists. Valtteri Nousiainen had 26 saves in the Prowlers win. Ricardo Gonzalez staved off 51 of the 56 shots he faced in net for the Rockers.

The floodgates opened in the second period for Port Huron (2-2-1, 6 PTS). Their first goal came from Dan Chartrand on a shot from the middle of the slot. After just over two minutes of play, the Prowlers had a 1-0 lead. The Prowlers thought that they had made it 2-0 with just over 12 minutes left and even challenged the play to prove it. The Prowlers were unsuccessful which led to the first power play of the game for Motor City (2-3-0, 5 PTS). After killing off the penalty, Scantlebury doubled the Prowlers lead with a shot that hit the water bottle at 14:54. Things only got worse for the Rockers in the 2nd when a bouncing puck that last touched Lukas Lacny at 17:28 made it 3-0, Port Huron.

The two teams traded goals in the middle of the third period. Eli Rivers had the lone goal for Motor City on the breakaway at 15:45. Austin Fetterly re-instated the three-goal lead for Port Huron at 16:43. Lacny found the twine for his second time of the night with a power play goal at 18:01. That would be the final goal of the game in a thorough 5-1 beating.

The first period was a goalie duel, albeit a pretty lopsided one. Neither side were able to find the back of the net, but Nousiainen only faced three shots. The Prowlers dominated possession thanks in large part to three power plays. Gonzalez was able to turn aside all seventeen shots that came his way.

Port Huron now leads the Battle of I-94, 1-0. The two sides will meet for a rematch on Saturday night at Big Boy Arena in Fraser. Motor City will be hosting its regular season home opener.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.