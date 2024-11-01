Prowlers Dominate on Military Appreciation Night

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers dominated the first Battle of I-94 of the season 5-1 against the Motor City Rockers. The Prowlers peppered Ricky Gonzalez with 56 shots in the win.

"We learned last Friday night that it takes a real effort every game and that's how we're going to play," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "We're going to hit you head-on from puck drop and that's what we did tonight. We were all over them tonight."

Gonzalez stopped all 17 Port Huron attempts in the first period but the home side broke through in the second when Luke James slid a pass to Daniel Chartrand. The wrist shot from the left-wing was his third goal of the season.

Later in the period, Tucker Scantlebury stepped into the offensive zone and fired a laser to the top corner that exploded the water bottle on the net behind Gonzalez and doubled the Prowlers' lead.

A few minutes later, Matt Graham put the puck in the crease and Lukas Lacny jammed it home for his third goal in as many games in a Port Huron uniform.

Valtteri Nousiainen's shutout bid was spoiled with just over four minutes left in the game when Eli Rivers blocked a shot at the Rockers' blue line and connected on the ensuing breakaway.

The Prowlers weren't done though as Austin Fetterly finished a centering pass 58 seconds later and, after Mike Winn received a five-minute major for headbutting, Lacny rounded out the scoring with a power play marker.

"He's an awesome player, he does everything well," Johnson said. "He's patient with the puck, he finds good lanes and it's fun to be on the power play with him."

Lacny finished with two goals and two assists as the first star of the game while Fetterly added a pair of assists to his goal and was the second star. Nousiainen finished with 26 saves on 27 shots.

The rivals lock horns at Big Boy Arena on Nov. 2 with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The game will be streamed live on the PHP Network.

