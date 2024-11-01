Venom Can't Finish Off Black Bears, Fall 5-4 In Shootout

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom were less than two minutes away from defeating the defending Commissioner's Cup champions Friday at Ice Time Sports Complex but fell short of closing out an exciting game against the Binghamton Black Bears. The Venom allowed a goal at 18:15 of the third period and eventually lost 5-4 in a game decided by the shootout.

Venom goalie John Moriarty finished with 38 saves, and stopped two of three shots in the shootout. However, Binghamton forward Cam Clark scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Black Bears the win.

Moriarty stopped 16 of 17 shots in the first period when Hudson Valley was outshot 17-4. He made 14 more saves in the third period, but allowed Clark to score off an odd-man rush at 18:15, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing overtime.

Connor Macananama made 26 saves for Bingahmton, including three in overtime. He stopped all three shots in the shootout and the Black Bears extended their winning streak to five straight games.

Tyson Kirkby scored twice for Binghamton, including the only goal in the first period, a power-play marker at 7:26.

The Venom came alive in the second period behind the production of forward Blake Siewertsen, who scored a power-play goal at 5:23 and a shorthanded goal at 14:43.

But before the second period ended, Binghamton regained the lead, when Zac Sirota scored his first of the season at 15:55 and Kirkby netted his fifth with two seconds remaining on the clock.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Venom wasted no time tying the score. Danila Belov wired a right-wing shot past Macananama at 2:09, his fourth goal in the past three games tying it 3-3. Eimantas Noreika's third goal of the season at 14:29 of the third gave Hudson Valley the late lead.

However, that lead lasted less than four minutes before Clark saved the day for the Black Bears.

Venom captain Bret Parker had two assists in the loss. Black Bears defenseman Dakota Bohn also had two assists in the game.

The Venom return to action when they host the Watertown Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

