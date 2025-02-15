River Dragons Add Popular Defenseman for Saturday Night

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed fan favorite defenseman Paul Fregeau, and announced he will dress for the team's game Saturday night at 7:05 pm against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The Sylmar, CA native appeared in one game last season for the team, but his last full campaign was the 2022-23 season in which he appeared in 51 games, scoring eight goals and adding 26 assists for 34 points along with 92 minutes in penalties.

Over the course of his career, the 31-year-old Fregeau has appeared in a total of 188 professional games with 15 goals and 68 assists for 83 points along with 248 minutes in penalties.

To make room for Fregeau on the roster, the River Dragons have waived Alexander Taulien.

Columbus hosts the Blue Ridge at 7:05 pm at the Columbus Civic Center, with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.