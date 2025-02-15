Reller's Hat Trick Powers Rock Lobsters Past Dashers in 6-4 Win

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







DANVILLE, Ill. - Brandon Reller's first hat trick of the season led Athens to a 6-4 victory over Danville at David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday night.

Athens fell behind after a shorthanded goal by Blake Siewertsen of the Dashers, who scored on a solo effort past William Lavalliere. The Rock Lobsters responded just two minutes later as Reller netted his fifth goal of the season. Athens added to its lead with under four minutes remaining when Daniil Glukharyov buried a second-chance opportunity.

Reller got the scoring started just 1:17 into the second period, rifling a shot past Parker Rutherford, and completed his hat trick eight minutes later on a feed from Garrett Milan. Malik Johnson found the scoresheet just past the midway point of the period, scoring into a wide-open net on a pass from Filip Virgili. Danville responded three minutes later as Siewertsen tallied his second goal of the game.

The Dashers controlled the third period, scoring two unanswered goals from Trey Fischer and Zac Horn, but their comeback effort fell short when Virgili sealed the 6-4 win with an empty netter.

Reller earned first-star honors with his three-goal performance, while Milan was named third star after assisting on three of the six Rock Lobsters' goals.

The Rock Lobsters (26-4-2, 71 points) return to action tomorrow night as they close out their three-game series with the Danville Dashers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. EST.

