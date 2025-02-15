Hat Tricks' Win Streak Ends at Seven, Fall to Prowlers 4-2

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron, Mich. - The Port Huron Prowlers scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take down the Hat Tricks, 4-2, and end Danbury's seven-game win streak and season-best 10-game point streak (9-0-1) at McMorran Arena on Saturday.

Reginald Millette tied the game at one in the slot on a Danbury giveaway at 15:52. Lukas Lacny and Austin Fetterly each tucked home loose pucks at the edge of the right circle at 18:16 and 19:35 as the Prowlers took a 3-1 lead into the third.

The second period didn't end without loads of exchanged punches. The Prowlers showed boiling tempers from their five-goal loss on Friday and were quick to throw haymakers in multiple sequences.

The Hat Tricks were charged with 41 penalty minutes in the middle frame, including game misconducts on Vadim Frolov and Jordan Popoff for continuing altercations. Frolov and Aleksandr Vasilyev were also issued fighting majors.

Forward Chris Hunt and Port Huron's Matt Graham also engaged in fisticuffs at 9:50 of the third and each sat for five minutes.

Port Huron outshot Danbury 12-9 in the final frame.

Connor Woolley scored the final goal of the game with 1:14 left, sneaking a wrist shot off Port Huron goaltender Reid Cooper's pad. Woolley posted his eighth goal of the season and first since Dec. 20 in a 7-6 home loss against Motor City.

Josh Labelle's wrist shot from outside the left circle lifted the Hat Tricks ahead, 1-0, with 21 seconds remaining in the first period.

Danbury's power play finished 0-for-6. Its first chance to cash in came on a high-sticking call against Port Huron's Kenneth Styles about nine minutes into the first.

The penalty kill delivered again for the Hat Tricks, as it went 8-for-8 and held clear on all opportunities for the third time in four games.

Conor McCollum made 31 saves but fell to 14-10-4 with the loss. McCollum had won in four consecutive starts.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish their three-game road trip in Watertown against the Wolves on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

