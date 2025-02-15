Rockers Give Up Three Shorthanded Goals, Fall To Wolves 6-4

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser MI - Giving up one shorthanded goal is tough to overcome. Giving up three makes securing a win a near impossible task.

That is exactly what happened Saturday evening at Big Boy Arena, as Watertown topped Motor City 6-4.

The night started off strong for the Rockers, when new addition Chris Corgan found the back of the net just 91 seconds into the contest, putting the Rockers up 1-0.

The lead would be short-lived, when Davide Gaeta netted his third goal of the weekend, tying the game for the Wolves at 1-1.

Motor City regained the lead in under five minutes, when Yegor Kabatayev scored his first in a Rocker uniform, giving Motor City the 2-1 lead.

Once again Watertown would answer, as Harris Ludlow Jr poked the puck away on a Rocker power-play, beating Motor City goalie Bryn Sommerfelt to even the score again at 2-2.

The score would stay tied after 20 minutes of action, keeping the score even into the second period.

Watertown would strike first in the middle frame, when Wolve's forward Trevor Lord forced another turnover on a Rocker powerplay, burying the second shorthanded goal of the night, giving Watertown the 3-2 advantage.

Before the second period closed, Corgan found the back of the net for the second time, bringing the score to a 3-3 deadlock after two periods.

The third period would belong to Watertown.

Just over six minutes into the final period, Quinn Chevers scored his first in a Watertown sweater, giving the Wolves the lead once again, 4-3.

Down a goal, Motor City would get yet another powerplay, and yet again, a turnover put the puck on Lord's stick, and he didn't miss the opportunity to bury his 22nd of the season, putting the Wolves up 5-3, marking the third shorthanded goal of the night for Watertown.

The Rockers kept fighting, with the extra attacker on the ice, Kyle Stevens brought Motor City within one, 5-4.

The comeback bid was short-lived, as Carter Thorton found the empty net in the final 90 seconds, putting a cherry on top of a Watertown 6-4 win.

The loss is the fourth in a row for Motor City, and the victory is the fifth straight for Watertown.

Motor City heads on the road to take on the reigning Commissioner Cup champions, the Binghamton Black Bears for a two-game tilt.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on Feb. 28, when Columbus comes to town for the first time this season.

