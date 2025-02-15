Dragons Sweep Bobcats

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons finished a weekend sweep of the Blue Ridge Bobcats thanks to a 4-1 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus got the scoring underway early as Justin MacDonald hit Ryan Hunter on a breakaway pass at the Blue Ridge blueline. Hunter broke in and deked to the backhand, beating Hunter Virostek (39 saves, L) for the opening goal at 4:31.

Blue Ridge would tie the game at the 9:00 mark on a goal from Jakub Vulf, but that was it for the Bobcats offense in the game.

Cody Wickline scored just 31 seconds into the second period for the eventual game winner, and goals from Alexander Jmaeff and Alex Storjohann made it stand up.

Sammy Bernard made 37 saves in the win for the River Dragons to earn his 14th win of the season.

Notes:

Hunter (5-10-15) and MacDonald (9-11-20) extended their scoring streaks to a season high eight games each.

Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline each recorded a one goal, one assist game.

Columbus is now done with the season series against Blue Ridge, taking three of the four games for a 3-1 mark.

Paul Fregeau made his season debut for the River Dragons wearing #95. The fan favorite signed earlier in the day and delighted fans with a spirited scrap in the second period.

Columbus returns to action on the road in Athens against the Rock Lobsters on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. The next River Dragons home game is Friday, February 21 at 7:35 pm against the Monroe Moccasins. It's Sensory Safe Night, with reduced lights, sounds and other stimuli so that those who are not ordinarily able to enjoy a live sporting event feel welcome! Please contact the River Dragons office with any questions at (706) 507-4625. Tickets are available for all remaining River Dragons single season games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

