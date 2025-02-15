Carolina Commands Sea Wolves, 7-2

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi returned home to kick off a 10 game homestand starting with two against the Continental Division leaders the Carolina Thunderbirds. As the birds looked to extend their divisional lead the Sea Wolves had eyes on taking advantage of home cooking and trying to climb out of the basement of the division.

Carolina came out strong as expected from the division leaders as Gus Ford took a between the legs pass from Roman Kraemer and found space behind Richie Parent to make it 1-0 just 2:55 into the first period. The Thunderbirds continued the attack as John Buttitta followed suit at 10:53 of the period to give Carolina the 2-0 advantage. Mississippi benefitted from a power play on an interference call and after a Sam Turner shot was blocked Matt Stoia took the rebound and blasted it towards Boris Babik beating him to bring the Sea Wolves back to within one goal, 2-1. Despite gaining some momentum Ford sprinted out of his own zone with 1:10 left to go in the period and was able to deke out Parent for a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Thunderbirds got themselves a chance on the power play and Zach White took advantage of it throwing it at Parent and catching a bounce to end up in the back of the net for a 4-1 lead just 2:37 into the period. Carolina kept attacking an despite failing to convert on two subsequent power plays Kraemer and Dmitri Selyutin both found ways to score within 15 seconds of a power play ending giving the Thunderbirds a 6-1 advantage after two periods of play.

Just fifteen seconds into the third period the Sea Wolves came out with a spark as a well designed play saw Sam Turner feed Noah Hippolyte-Smith who made the cross crease pass to Curtis Hansen for their second goal of the game. 1:16 later Selyutin netted his second of the game for Carolina to assure victory killing any momentum for Mississippi 7-2.

Parent stopped 37 of 44 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum tomorrow night for a 6:05pm start in the series finale with the Thunderbirds.

