Clawdius' Birthday - Sunday Funday

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Join Us for Clawdius' Birthday Celebration on February 23rd!

Get ready, Rock Lobsters fans! The Athens Rock Lobsters are thrilled to invite you to a one-of-a-kind celebration as we honor our beloved mascot, Clawdius, on February 23rd at Akins Ford Arena! Presented by North American Senior Benefits, this Sunday Funday will be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages!

Event Highlights:

Date: February 23rd

Game Time: 7:05 PM

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Mascot Party - Witness the grand unveiling of Clawdius for the first time and join an exciting mascot-filled celebration!

Free PreSkate at Akins Ford Arena (must have game ticket in order to get access to the free skate) - Lace up your skates and hit the ice before the game for a special fan experience!

Party on the Plaza with Clawdius - Enjoy a lively pre-game festivity featuring music, games, and fun for the whole family!

Sunday Funday with the Family - A perfect night out with the family, celebrating with the Athens Rock Lobsters and Clawdius!

This is a night you won't want to miss as we officially welcome Clawdius to the Rock Lobsters family. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare for an evening full of excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable memories!

Get your tickets now and be part of the celebration!

