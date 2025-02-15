BB Clinch Playoff Berth with Win

February 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON -The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the HC Venom in dominating fashion 11-5 on Saturday night. Tyson Kirkby lead the way with five points, Gavin Yates and Don Olivieri followed right behind with four, and six other players had multi-point games. With their regulation win, the Black Bears have clinched a playoff spot to defend their title.

In the weekend rematch, Binghamton was the team scoring often and early. CJ Stubbs and Don Olivieri each scored with the first two minutes, giving the home team the early lead. Tyson Kirkby and Austin Thompson followed in behind, and the Black Bears were out to a 4-0 lead. The Venom did get on the board at 17:54 however, Zac Sirota back in the line-up, scored with 11 seconds left to go in the period! Complete domination in the first as Binghamton was up 5-1.

The Venom bit back in the second to start the period off. The visitors scored two quick goals, and in the blink of an eye, the lead had shrunk to 5-3. That seemed to be the motivation the Black Bears needed as they found the answers in form of a pair of Dakota Bohn (2) and Scott Ramaekers goals. At the second intermission the lead had grown to 8-3.

The Black Bears continued to pour it on the third. Austin Thompson, Chris Mott, and Stubbs again scored, pushing the game to a 11-3 score. The Venom did not go quietly, scoring two unassisted goals in the final five minutes, inching closer, but the outcome had already been decided. Black Bears 11-5 on Saturday night.

Binghamton is headed back to the postseason for the fourth time in franchise history, defending their 2024 title.

