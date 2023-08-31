River Cats Score Five in Seventh for 6-2 Comeback Win

August 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - With the Isotopes holding a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Sacramento plated five runs in the frame behind a Joey Bart grand slam which propelled the River Cats to a 6-2 triumph over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the River Cats evened the series at one game apiece, ending the Isotopes three-game winning streak over Sacramento.

-Bart's grand slam in the seventh inning was the 12th allowed by the Isotopes this season-the most in all of Minor League Baseball (second: Triple-A Charlotte, 11).

-Albuquerque pitching allowed five runs in the seventh inning. The club has yielded five-plus runs eight times in their last 14 road games.

-Isotopes pitching also tallied a 16-inning scoreless streak dating back to Sunday against Oklahoma City. The streak was snapped by David Villar on a solo shot in the sixth frame tonight.

-Albuquerque registered just five hits for the third-straight game. Since Aug. 12, the team has tallied double-digit hits in nine of 16 contests.

-The offense was held to just two runs for the 10th game this season. The team has been held to two runs or fewer in two of their last three games after scoring at least five in 13-straight.

-Albuquerque also struck out 13 times, the 16th occurrence the club has recorded 13-plus punchouts.

-The Isotopes pitching staff issued eight walks, the 18th game in 2023 the club has walked eight-plus.

-Albuquerque hasn't swiped a base in two-straight contests for the first time since Aug. 12-13 against Round Rock. In eight games against the River Cats, the Isotopes are 1-for-3 in stolen bases attempts.

-In his second start with the club, Tanner Gordon fired 5.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits, one homer and three walks while fanning eight. He's the ninth Isotopes hurler to allow just one run after completing at least 5.0 frames while his eight strikeouts are tied for the second-most (also: Luis Cessa, June 13 at Tacoma), one shy of the season-high set by Jeff Criswell July 1 vs. El Paso.

-Sacramento starter Kai-Wei Teng tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball and struck out seven. It's the 23rd contest an opposing starter spun at least 6.0 frames and the sixth this month. His seven strikeouts are tied for the fifth-most (10th time).

-Tyler Kinley made an MLB rehab appearance, his second with the team in 2023, and tossed 1.0 scoreless frame. He walked two and fanned two. Over four games, he's completed 4.1 innings and has allowed one run on three hits, three walks while fanning seven.

-Wynton Bernard registered a double to extend his on-base streak to 30, a team-high in 2023. His streak is the longest active in the Pacific Coast League and the third-longest active in all of Triple-A. He is slashing .370/.421/.559 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers, 16 RBI, 11 walks and 13 steals in 16 attempts. Bernard also has a modest five-game hitting streak (8x20).

-Coco Montes went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and walk for his team-leading 40th multi-hit effort of the year and his seventh in 17 August games. He tallied his first triple since June 29, 2022, vs. Sugar Land.

-Roman Quinn drove in a run and has registered an RBI in two-straight contests for the first time with the club in 17 contests.

-Hunter Stovall's nine-game hitting streak ended after a 0-for-3 performance. During the streak he hit .273 (9x33) with one double and four RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game three Thursday at 7:45 pm MT at Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Noah Davis to the hill while Sacramento is expected to start Keaton Winn.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.