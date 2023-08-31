Salt Lake Drops Game Two 6-4

August 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators put together back to back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh to rally past the Salt Lake Bees 6-4 on Wednesday night. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the third as Jordyn Adams led off with a triple and scored on a single by Michael Stefanic. Kevin Padlo stretched the lead to 2-0 with his 12th home run of the season to lead off the sixth. Las Vegas came back with three runs in the sixth off of Salt Lake reliever Gerardo Reyes (3-5) and three more in the seventh off of Luis Ledo.

Livan Soto ripped a two-run homer in the 8th to cut the Aviators' lead to 6-4, but Salt Lake was unable to add any more runs to drop their fifth consecutive game. Stefanic and Padlo led the Bees' eleven-hit attack with two hits and one run batted in each, while Adams and David Fletcher each added a pair of hits.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.