Express Fall 4-2 to Dodgers on Thursday Night

August 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (34-20 | 78-50) fell 4-2 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (28-26 | 78-49) in game three of the series on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Express reliever RHP Alex Speas (1-1, 3.92) recorded a blown save loss after allowing three runs without giving up a hit and issuing four walks in 0.1 innings. He struck out one. Dodgers reliever LHP James Jones (1-1, 3.94) earned the win after tossing 2.0 innings and giving up one unearned run on one hit while tallying three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City struck first in the second inning and took a 1-0 lead after a leadoff home run from DH Ryan Ward.

Round Rock evened the game at one in the fifth inning. CF Evan Carter led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Carter scored on a sacrifice fly from 1B Blaine Crim.

In the seventh inning, the Express took a 2-1 lead. C Jordan Procyshen doubled and advanced to third on a ground out from Carter. He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from 2B Justin Foscue.

The lead vanished in the home half of the seventh after three walks loaded the bases with only one out. C Patrick Mazeika reached via a fielder's choice which allowed the tying run to score. A bases-loaded walk to Avans allowed the go-ahead run to come in. A wild pitch from RHP Kyle Cody sent another run across the plate and it was 4-2 Oklahoma City. The E-Train could not get a runner on base in the ninth inning and the 4-2 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

In his season debut with the Express, RHP Matt Bush tossed 2.0 innings and gave up one run on one hit which was a home run from Dodgers DH Ryan Ward. The righty also recorded three strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

Round Rock RHP Alex Speas and RHP Kyle Cody saw their season high scoreless streaks of 12.1 and 15.1 innings, respectively, end on Thursday. Neither pitcher had allowed a run to score since July.

The Express lost back-to-back games for the first time since August 3rd and 4th. Those losses also came against Oklahoma City.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will play in game four of the series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. An Express player to be announced will face Dodgers RHP Nick Frasso (1-0, 0.00).

