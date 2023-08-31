2024 Space Cowboys Schedule Announced

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, have released their full schedule for the 2024 season. Once again, the Space Cowboys schedule features 75 home games as part of the 150-game season for the Pacific Coast League. The full schedule for 2024 can be found here.

As part of a balanced schedule, the Space Cowboys will host every team in the 10-team Pacific Coast League at least once at Constellation Field and will make at least one road trip to each team. The Space Cowboys open their home schedule with a six-game series versus the Las Vegas Aviators from April 2 to April 7.

In the Eastern Division, Sugar Land will host the Round Rock Express at Constellation Field on three occasions, from April 16 through 21, May 21 through 26 and finally from July 4 to 6 as part of a split series. The El Paso Chihuahuas make their only trip to Sugar Land from August 6 through 11, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers come to Constellation Field twice, first for six games from May 7 through 12 and then again from June 11 through 16. Finally, the Albuquerque Isotopes make their lone stop at Constellation Field from August 20 to 25 as the first leg of a two-week home stand for the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land will be home for several key dates, including Mother's Day (May 12 vs. OKC), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 through 26 vs. RR), Father's Day (June 16 vs. OKC) and Independence Day (July 4 vs. RR).

Most series for 2024 will take place from Tuesday through Sunday with an off day on Monday. The exception comes when the Space Cowboys are in Round Rock for three games from Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 and play at Constellation Field against the Express from Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6, with an off day on both July 7 and 8.

