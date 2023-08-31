Salt Lake Bees Release 2024 Schedule

The Salt Lake Bees revealed their 2024 schedule today. The season will start with a three-game road trip to Sacramento beginning on Friday, March 29 and ends with at home with a six-game series against Oklahoma City Sept 17 - 22.

The 150-game schedule contains 75 home games at Smith's Ballpark and 75 road games. The Bees will play 12 home games in every month of the six-month schedule, except in July when the team will play 15 games in Salt Lake City. Monday will again be the designated off day during the season with every home series during the season coming as a six-game Tuesday-Sunday series except for Tacoma visiting Salt Lake for three days for Independence Day Weekend.

Among the holiday highlights on the calendar are Opening Night on April 2, Mother's Day on May 12, Juneteenth on June 19, Independence Day on July 4, Pioneer Day on July 24 and the season finale on Sept. 22. Game times and a full promotional calendar will be available at a later date.

Deposits for season tickets for the 2024 season are available now by calling or texting the Bees sales office at 801-325-BEES (2337) or emailing [email protected]. Season ticket packages begin as low as $9 per game per seat. Additional details on ticket package pricing and benefits are available at here.

