Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sugar Land (7:05 PT)

August 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







The Rainiers have won 14 of 19 at Cheney Stadium, with four games remaining on this 12-game homestand. Tacoma is currently 3.0 GB of a playoff spot (more below).

Tacoma Rainiers (68-60, 31-22) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-77, 18-35)

Thursday, August 31, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Ronel Blanco

GET YOUR SCHEIN ON: Tacoma infielderJake Scheiner leads the PCL in home runs (28), RBI (95, by 5) and runs scored (T-1st, 89). He's second in the league in extra-base hits (52) and third in total bases (222). Scheiner is batting .300 (42x140) with runners in scoring position (13 HR). With 22 games remaining, his 95 RBI are already the most for Tacoma since 2011, when Alex Liddi drove in 104 runs (T-10th in franchise history, single-season). In 2022 at Double-A, Scheiner drove in 100 runs for the first time (105 RBI). His eighth inning solo shot on Tuesday was his 100th career regular season homer.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.21 games over the first 118 games of his Triple-A debut, his 28 home runs extending an already career-high total. He hit 21 homers last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 16x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma outfielder Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 124 hits (Jake Scheiner, 111) through the first 116 games of his Triple-A debut. DeLoach has the second-most hits in the Pacific Coast League; Round Rock's Elier Hernandez leads the circuit with 144. Every DeLoach home run (18) extends his career-high; he hit 14 homers in each of his first two professional seasons (2021 and 2022). DeLoach's 209 total bases and 27 doubles each rank sixth in the PCL, and he's climbed to ninth in RBI with 73; that RBI total matches his career-high last season at Double-A Arkansas.

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino is batting .375 in August (15 GP), and is batting .356 (26x73) over his last 20 games, dating to July 19. He has 10 extra base hits in this span (six doubles, four homers), with a .985 OPS (.382/.603) and 19 RBI. Severino hit Tacoma's fourth grand slam this season on Friday (vs. LV) and added another homer (2-R) on Tuesday.

SUMMER OF SAM: Tacoma INF/OF Sam Haggerty is batting .340 over 12 Triple-A games in August, with a 1.063 OPS...his OBP is .467 this month (11 BB), while slugging .596: 16x47, five doubles, two triples and a homer (7 RBI, 13 R). Haggerty is also 5/5 on steal attempts in August.

GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT: The Rainiers (31-22, second half) enter today's action three games back of the PCL's second playoff spot (Round Rock, 34-19); Tacoma has won 14 of 19 at home, Round Rock has won 18 of their last 20 overall. The Rainiers end the regular season with six at home vs. Round Rock (Sept. 19-24).

RILED UP: Over 17.1 IP (17 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .194 BAA, while converting all six of his save opportunities. O'Brien has struck out 24 batters in this span, walking only five (12 H) for a WHIP of 0.99 dating to 7/5.

KO-SIGN: Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek has allowed only two runs over his past 28.0 IP (0.64 ERA). He's spun 12 consecutive scoreless appearances, and has been scoreless in 18 of his last 20 games pitched. Since June 11, Kolek's ERA is 1.31 (23 G, 34.1 IP, 18 H, 5 ER, 13 BB, 37 K, 0.90 WHIP, 4 SV).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Tacoma has the second-most home runs in the PCL with men on base, with 94 (Las Vegas, 100). With runners in scoring position, Tacoma has the second-highest OPS among the 30 Triple-A clubs at .905; Sugar Land has the lowest OPS in the PCL with RISP (.771).

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 30* with 721 (5.63 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 691 walks. Jake Scheiner (2nd, 76 BB), Zach DeLoach (3rd, 74 BB) and Cooper Hummel (4th, 72 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma leads the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases with 177 (El Paso, 176), are second at Triple-A (Omaha, 197), and have stolen 41 bases in August with a game to go (26 games, 8 CS)...Tacoma's most stealing-est month this season is June (42 SB, 7 CS). In 2022, the Rainiers led all of Triple-A in steals (by 13), with a franchise record 205. Cooper Hummel leads the Rainiers with 26 SB (T-7th in PCL, 5 CS, 83.9%...his .413 OBP is 6th).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.