Reno topples EL Paso, 15-3

The Reno Aces scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of their 15-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was the most runs allowed in an inning by El Paso this season and it was one run shy of the team record.

The Chihuahuas runs came on an RBI single by Eguy Rosario in the top of the second inning and a two-run double by Max Schrock in the top of the fourth. Schrock added another double in the top of the eighth. San Diego Padres pitcher Tim Hill pitched a perfect sixth inning on MLB Injury Rehab for El Paso.

The Chihuahuas have dropped the first two games of the Reno series and eight of their last 10 overall. El Paso now has a 22-43 road record compared to their 33-30 home record.

Team Records: El Paso (23-30, 55-73), Reno (29-24, 73-55)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Adrian Morejon (2-1, 7.50) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

