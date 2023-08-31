Aviators Rally for a 5-3 Win over Bees

The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but could not hang on as the Las Vegas Aviators rallied for a 5-3 win on Tuesday night. With one out in the third, Michael Stefanic was hit by a pitch. One out later, the next three batters each worked for a base on balls with Orlando Martinez picking up a run batted in on a bases loaded walk. Chris Okey came off the injured list today and delivered a two run single, but Las Vegas answered against Cesar Valdez (4-7) with two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth for the win.

Jonathan Holder started the game for Salt Lake and tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Kolton Ingram worked one inning and also did not give up a run. Okey led the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in, while Jared Walsh added a pair of singles.

