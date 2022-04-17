River Cats' bats fall silent, drop Sunday finale for series split

April 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Reno, Nev. - Just one day after putting up 18 runs on 22 hits and five home runs, the Sacramento River Cats (7-5) could not create anything on offense as they fell 1-0 for the second time this season, this time to the Reno Aces (6-6) on Sunday.

The two teams combined for just seven hits with the difference being Reno center fielder Alek Thomas' fifth-inning solo home run off Sacramento lefty Michael Plassmeyer (0-1).

Despite receiving the loss, Plassmeyer had a strong outing, allowing just one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings.

Led by right-hander Mauricio Llovera, who turned 26 on Sunday, the River Cats' bullpen kept the game within striking distance with 3.2 scoreless innings. Llovera struck out three and surrendered one hit in 1.2 shutout innings.

Following the off day, right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 1.04) will kick off the River Cats' second home series against right-hander Andre Jackson (0-0, 1.35) and the visiting Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Alex Blandino reached base three times on Sunday, with a single and two walks.

Reno pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit, and struck out 12.

