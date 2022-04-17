OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 17, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-4) at El Paso Chihuahuas (6-5)

Game #12 of 150/Road #6 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 10.29)/RHP Mike Wright Jr. (0-1, 10.80) vs. ELP-LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 17.18)

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try for a split in their first road series of the season when they close out their six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 1:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after starting the series, 0-3.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit three home runs, including two by Jason Martin, powering past the El Paso Chihuahuas, 8-4, Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Martin hit his first homer in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. El Paso jumped in front, 2-1, in the bottom of the second inning before the Dodgers scored the game's next four runs, with one run each scoring on a passed ball, a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. Leading 5-3 in the sixth inning, Martin teed off on his second homer, and the two-run blast made it 7-3. Miguel Vargas went deep in the eighth inning to give the Dodgers their largest lead of the night. El Paso scored one run in the eighth inning but never brought the tying run to the plate for the remainder of the game.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Robbie Erlin (0-0) is scheduled to make his second start and third appearance with OKC...Erlin last pitched 3.1 innings of relief April 12 in El Paso, allowing seven runs and nine hits, along with three walks and five strikeouts. It was the most runs he had allowed in affiliated baseball since Sept. 8, 2018 when he was with the San Diego Padres and started at Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings and was charged with the loss...Erlin made his first appearance for OKC April 6 against Albuquerque, starting and pitching 3.2 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits, along with three walks and one strikeout in a no decision...Last season, he pitched in 16 games for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, posting a 2-4 record, 3.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 53.1 innings. He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Feb. 21, 2022...The lefty has appeared in 115 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, and made his MLB debut April 30, 2013 with the Padres at Chicago (NL)...Erlin was selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Scotts Valley High School (Calif.)...Previously in his career, Erlin pitched a total of 36 games (26 starts) for El Paso in 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Mike Wright Jr. (0-1) is scheduled to follow Erlin for his third appearance of the season...He last pitched April 12 against the Chihuahuas, starting and pitching 2.0 IP. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts...Wright made his team debut April 6 against Albuquerque in OKC, pitching 1.1 innings of relief and allowing four runs (two earned) and one hit with three walks and one strikeout, taking the loss in a 6-5 defeat...Wright signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 16 after splitting last season between the Chicago White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte. He spent the first half of 2021 with Charlotte, posting a 7-5 record and 3.40 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 16 starts and was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for June. The 32-year-old right-hander had a 1.05 WHIP and .202 BAA with Charlotte and lasted at least 6.0 innings in 10 of his 16 outings...Wright was promoted to Chicago in August and appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen, posting a 5.50 ERA with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts...He made his ML debut May 17, 2015 with Baltimore against the Angels...Wright was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina and was the organization's Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2013.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 2-3 2021: 14-9 All-time: 30-22 At ELP: 17-12 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their first series of 2022 and in El Paso for the first time since July 8-13, 2021...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, winning six of the first eight meetings last season. OKC finished out the season series winning three of the final five meetings between the teams during the Triple-A Final Stretch Sept. 29-Oct. 3...The Dodgers posted an 8-4 record in El Paso in 2021...OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 143-115, and had 37 homers while holding El Paso to 21 home runs over the 23-game season series...Luke Raley led the Dodgers' offense against the Chihuahuas in 2021, batting .333 in the series with 22 hits, including four homers, and 19 RBI...Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez went 4-0 in five starts against El Paso, recording a team-leading 32 strikeouts against 10 walks while posting a 3.96 ERA over 25.0 IP...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Until this series, OKC had not lost three straight games at Southwest University Park Dodgers started playing at the venue in 2015.

Big Flies: The Dodgers hit three home runs Saturday night, including two by Jason Martin and another by Miguel Vargas. It marked OKC's fourth multi-homer outing in the last seven games and their third game with three or more homers during the stretch. Leading up to Saturday, the Dodgers had hit just one homer over the previous three games...OKC's 16 total homers this season are second most in the PCL behind league-leading Reno's 21 homers. Seven Dodgers have homered this season, including five who have hit two or more homers in 2022.

McKinstry Trilogy: Following a day off, Zach McKinstry went 2-for-4 Saturday and recorded his league-leading fourth triple through 10 games this season. He also drew a walk and scored two runs...The reigning PCL Player of the Week has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 16-for-39 (.410) with eight extra-base hits...McKinstry's 16 total hits this season are tied for most in the PCL, while his eight extra-base hits are also tied for most in the league. He ranks among the league's top five players in total bases (30 - 2nd), OPS (1.179 - 4th), and AVG (.390 - T-5th)...McKinstry's career high for triples in a season is six, set in 2019...Last year's team leader in triples was Drew Avans, who accumulated four triples over 90 games.

No Diggity, Noda: Ryan Noda extended his hitting streak to eight games last night for the longest streak by an Oklahoma City player this season and the second-longest in the PCL. Noda went 1-for-5 with a double and scored a run Saturday. During his hitting streak, Noda is 12-for-28 (.429) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI...The Triple-A rookie is off to a 13-for-35 (.371) start with eight walks and one HBP over his first 44 plate appearances (.500 OBP)...He leads OKC with four homers and eight walks and is tied for the team lead with 10 runs scored...His .500 OBP paces the PCL, while his 1.243 OPS is second, his eight walks are tied for second, his four homers are tied for third, his .743 SLG is fourth and his 26 total bases are tied for fourth.

BOGO at J Mart: Jason Martin homered twice Saturday night to become the second Dodger this season to record a multi-homer game, joining Ryan Noda (April 10 vs. Albuquerque). It was Martin's fifth career multi-homer game, but his first since May 7, 2017 with High-A Buies Creek, when he hit three homers at Myrtle Beach...His three RBI yesterday set a season-high, and Martin now leads OKC with 11 RBI. He's reached base safely in all 10 of his starts and is slashing .333/.422/.667, with seven of his 13 hits going for extra bases. His 10 runs scored are tied for the team lead.

First Offense: The Dodgers scored five or more runs for a third straight game Saturday and for the eighth time through 11 games this season. It was also the fifth time in the last eight games the Dodgers scored at least eight runs...The Dodgers' 75 runs scored and 107 hits pace the PCL this season, while their .281 team batting average ranks second in all of Triple-A...Six Dodgers have at least 10 hits apiece so far this season, including four with 13 or more hits...OKC notched five extra-base hits yesterday after being held to one extra-base hit over the previous two games and three extra-base hits over the previous three games.

It Takes Two: The Dodgers scored six of their eight runs with two outs last night, and over the last three games, OKC has scored 16 of its 18 runs with two outs...Overall this season, OKC is batting .293 (36x123) with two outs, including 14 extra-base hits, while their opponents have been held to a .192 AVG (23x120) with two down.

RISPy Business: After getting off to a 6-for-30 start through the first three games of the season, the Dodgers have batted .352 (31x88) with runners in scoring position over the last eight games. Their .314 clip with RISP overall this season ranks second in the PCL and third in Triple-A.

Balls and Strikes: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas combined for 28 strikeouts Saturday, with the OKC offense (15) and pitching staff (13) both setting new single-game highs for this season. It was the first time OKC struck out at least 15 times in any game since an 11-inning contest at Sugar Land June 28, 2021 (16 K), but the first time they reached that many strikeouts in a nine-inning game since June 1, 2021 at El Paso (17 K)...The 13 K's by the Dodgers' pitching staff marked the seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season for OKC...The teams also combined for 13 walks last night, with five drawn by the Dodgers. They lead the PCL with 59 walks through 11 games this season and are tied with Columbus for the overall Triple-A lead. The team's .380 OBP is also best in the PCL and second overall in Triple-A (Norfolk -- .382).

Around the Horn: Last season when the Dodgers entered a series finale aiming for a series split, they went 3-3. In the five series they started 0-3 in 2021, they never recorded a split. Overall last season, the team went 7-4 in road series finales...The Dodgers allowed 24 runs and 38 hits to the Chihuahuas over the first three games of the series, but OKC has since held El Paso to five total runs and 10 total hits over the last two games combined...The Dodgers kept El Paso inside the park Saturday after allowing at least one homer in seven straight games. Eight of the 12 homers OKC has allowed have come over the previous five games in El Paso.

