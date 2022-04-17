Six Aces Arms Combine to Blank River Cats in 1-0 Win

RENO, Nev. - Five Reno Aces (6-6) pitchers combined to toss nine shutout innings for a 1-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats (7-5) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. This was the first nine-inning shutout for the Aces since June 25, 2019, at Salt Lake.

Right-hander Edwin Uceta took the mound for Reno in an unexpected spot start. He dealt three shutout innings for the Aces and struck out three batters.

The Aces used five relievers throughout the game, Taylor Widener, Keynan Middleton, Mack Lemieux, Jesus Liranzo, and Mitchell Stumpo, who held Sacramento's offense at bay, allowing just three hits and fanning eight batters.

At the plate, Alek Thomas drilled a 432-foot blast off the batter's eye for a solo homer in the fifth for a 1-0 lead. The longball was Thomas' first homer of the season.

Stone Garrett extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday with a hustle double in the bottom of the fourth.

Thomas extended his hitting streak to five games with his solo homer.

The Aces set a new season-low in hits allowed in a single game with three.

Aces Notables:

Alek Thomas: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, SB.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, 2B, SB.

Edwin Uceta: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K's.

Keynan Middleton: (W, 2-0), 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

