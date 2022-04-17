Round Rock Rounds out Series in Sugar Land with 6-3 Win

April 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (8-4) rallied for a 6-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-9) on Sunday afternoon as they claimed a 5-1 series victory at Constellation Field.

Round Rock reliever RHP Hever Bueno (1-0, 3.75) earned his first win of the year after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings that saw one hit and six strikeouts. Sugar Land reliever RHP Josh James (0-1, 6.23) got the loss after allowing two runs to score on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Along the Train Tracks:

After two scoreless innings, Round Rock plated the first run of the afternoon in the third. 2B Nick Tanielu knocked a leadoff double to left field before scoring thanks to a Leody Taveras single.

Sugar Land took over for a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when SS David Hensley led the frame off with a single before scoring as LF J.J. Matijevic tripled. A double from RF Corey Julks sent Matijevic home before the outfielder scored himself thanks to a single from 3B Alex De Goti.

The Express tied the contest at three apiece in the sixth. C Meibrys Viloria and 3B Davis Wendzel reached base on a walk and Space Cowboys error, respectively, before a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position. The pair scored when Tanielu hit a single.

Round Rock broke the tie in the ninth inning as 1B Matt Carpenter knocked his first home run of the season to score SS Josh Smith and DH Sam Huff, giving the E-Train a 6-3 lead that held to be final thanks to a three-strikeout inning from RHP Hever Bueno.

E-Train Excerpts:

CF Leody Taveras led Round Rock's offense with a 3-for-5 performance while LF Bubba Thompson, 1B Matt Carpenter and 2B Nick Tanielu all recorded two hits apiece.

The Express hit a season-high four doubles during Sunday's contest as Thompson, Tanielu, Carpenter and 3B Davis Wendzel all earned multiple bases.

Round Rock RHP Kohei Arihara posted a 5.0-inning start that saw three runs, five hits and four punchouts. Reliever RHP Nick Tropeano also logged time on the mound as he struck out three batters over 2.0 scoreless frames.

E-Train SS Josh Smith stole his first two bases of the season during the game with consecutive steals of second and third base during the ninth inning.

Next up: Round Rock is back in action at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 19 as they take on the Albuquerque Isotopes for a six-game series. An Express pitcher to be announced is set for the start against Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (1-1, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.