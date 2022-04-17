Space Cowboys Game Notes

WRECK 'EM: The Astros on Saturday selected the contract of left-hander Parker Mushinski from the Space Cowboys, while placing right-hander Ryan Pressly on the 10-Day IL. Mushinski, who's set to make his Major League debut, is the first Space Cowboys player to receive a promotion to the Astros this season. Mushinski has allowed just one unearned run through 4 2/3 innings this season. The Astros selected Mushinski in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Texas Tech.

HOLY HENSLEY: Over his last six games, David Hensley has hit .444 (8x18) with a triple, home run and five RBI. Hensley hit his first career Triple A home run in Sunday's win at Sacramento, traveling 431 feet, which is the farthest from a Space Cowboys player this season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

