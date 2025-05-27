RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Launch TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum (PCM) and Community Libraries of Providence (CLPVD), the presenting partners of the TerRIFC Kids Club, Rhode Island FC announced today the TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative. Rewarding kids for reading at CLPVD, playing at PCM and staying active with RIFC, the program adds another dimension to the TerRIFC Kids Club, a free program open to children 12 and under that offers exclusive benefits and experiences throughout the year.

Kids who visit PCM at least five times during the summer will have an opportunity to earn a free ticket to the Sept. 6 Kids Day game, where they will be honored on the field. Kids who complete CLPVD's Summer Reading Challenge will also receive a free ticket and recognition on Kids Day.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rhode Island's only professional soccer team to extend our reach beyond our museum walls," said Providence Children's Museum Director of Development & External Relations Victoria Picinich. "This collaboration allows us to share the power of play with soccer fans and families throughout Rhode Island."

PCM is bringing an action-packed lineup of events, featuring the return of beloved programs and an exciting new partnership with Rhode Island FC. This season's highlight is PCM's special Summer Celebration running June 25-28, where children will be immersed in four days of hands-on activities, special performances, and creative exploration. The museum's popular bi-weekly STEM Activity Pop-Ups will continue throughout the summer, offering children opportunities to engage with science, technology, engineering, and math concepts through playful experimentation and creative problem-solving. PCM will bring interactive play stations to select RIFC home games, including School's Out Night on June 21, Beat Hartford on July 19, and Kid's Day on Sept. 6.

"Summer reading is really important to kids," said Community Libraries of Providence Library Director Cheryl Space. "In libraries across the Ocean State, incredible programs are running to keep children engaged throughout the summer. Now, our partnership with the Rhode Island FC TerRIFC Kids Club will make summer even more exciting!"

CLPVD is looking forward to an exciting summer, filled with fun and learning at all nine neighborhood libraries. For this summer's Level Up theme, children are encouraged to read books, attend events, and win prizes. Families can find all the details on CLPVD's website or by picking up a handy printed guide. CLPVD's mobile library, The ReadMobile, which makes regular summer stops in city parks, will also be on site in RIFC's pregame Fan Fest on June 21, July 19 and Sept. 6. The 2025 Kids Day game will honor and celebrate young champions who complete the Summer Reading Challenge at Providence libraries.

"We couldn't be more proud to join forces with the Community Libraries of Providence and Providence Children's Museum," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "It is vitally important for us to be able to engage kids in our community with opportunities to learn, read, play and use their imagination. We look forward to hosting all of our TerRIFC Kids Club members throughout the season, and recognizing all Read & Play champions who complete this summer's programs on September 6 for Kids Day."

Chip the harbor seal, Rhode Island's favorite mascot, will make appearances alongside Rhode Island FC players at every CLPVD branch and the PCM throughout the summer, including touch a truck days, free admissions days and more. Kids and families are encouraged to join the Rhode Island FC TerRIFC Kids Club to stay in the loop of when Chip will be out and about at the libraries and the museum.

