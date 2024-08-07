Rida Zouhir Loaned to Birmingham Legion FC
August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Wednesday that midfielder Rida Zouhir has been loaned to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The 20-year-old Montrealer will be on his second loan spell in the USL Championship after joining San Antonio FC in April 2023.
Zouhir racked up 171 minutes in seven games, including one MLS regular season start in 2024. He played 19 games and earned three career starts with CF Montréal, totaling 522 minutes.
The midfielder joined the Club's Academy in 2016 from amateur club CS Braves d'Ahuntsic and made his professional debut on August 8, 2021, against D.C. United. That was followed two months later by a first start on October 27 in the Canadian Championship semifinals against Forge FC at the age of 17. His first MLS start came on March 12, 2022, against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.
