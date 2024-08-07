Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Second Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Next Week at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

RENTON, WASH. - Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and the club's charitable partner RAVE Foundation are proud to host Community Assist: Renton School District Health Fair, the organizations' second annual free community health fair for Renton School District families.

The event is scheduled for August 14 (5:00-9:00 p.m. PT) and August 15 (3:00-7:00 p.m. PT) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - the Rave Green's new state-of-the-art training facility that opened earlier this year in Renton. It offers middle and high-school students within the Renton School District access to free sports physicals administered by Providence Swedish physicians, along with immunizations provided by community partner HealthPoint.

MEDIA NOTE: This event is not open to the general public, but media may attend for coverage purposes, as b-roll and interview opportunities with event stakeholder representatives and participating families are available, with a majority of planned interview opportunities taking place from 6:00-7:00 p.m. PT on August 14. Please RSVP with Kelly Schutz of Sounders FC Communications [KellyS@SoundersFC.com] for more information.

In 2024, Providence and Sounders FC look to build upon the success of last year's inaugural fair, which provided free services and care to over 200 students. Beyond healthcare, this year's event offers the chance to come out to the club's new home, where students and their families can take part in facility tours, a robust health fair and family-friendly activities.

"Supporting the physical and mental health and wellness of local youth, starting with the Renton School District, is central to our partnership with Seattle Sounders FC," said Steven Stanos, DO, Providence Swedish Executive Medical Director of Rehabilitation and Performance Medicine. "We're excited to provide students with pre-participation physicals so they can safely be ready to engage in their specific team sport. Sports, team participation engagement and staying active are all critical to maintaining physical and mental health. We'll also continue to provide resources such as Work2BeWell, a Providence program that provides free resources around mental health and wellness services throughout the school year, as well as virtual behavioral health services through a partnership with Hazel Health."

In support of Providence and Sounders FC's commitment to youth mental health, Providence Swedish providers will also be available at the event to help educate parents and guardians about the impact of sports and physical activity on mental wellness.

"The Renton School District is grateful to be engaged in partnership with Providence and Sounders FC in pursuit of healthy youth and access to athletics," said BJ Kuntz, Renton School District Director of Athletics, Physical Education and Health. "The upcoming community health fair providing our Renton families with free access to sports physicals, immunizations and other resources is invaluable to our community, culture and pursuit of excellence in both the classroom and the athletic environment. The leadership and vision of Providence and the Sounders has and will continue to make an impact on our shared Renton community."

"Part of Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation's commitment with Providence ensures that every student in the Renton School District has increased access to both mental and physical wellness, and I can think of no better way to serve student-athletes than by removing the barriers to physicals required for sports participation," said Sounders FC Vice President of Social Impact & RAVE Foundation Executive Director Ashley Fosberg. "These free clinics make it easy for students to say yes to sports, which means they'll reap the benefits sports can bring: whole body health, practicing teamwork and persistence and experiencing friendship and joy!"

At the health fair portion of the event, adults and youth alike can learn from groups that include:

Providence Swedish Cultural Navigators - At Providence Swedish, cultural navigators act as the bridge between patients encountering cultural and language barriers and the medical care they both need and deserve. The program has been connecting patients to care and resources since 2020.

HealthPoint - One of Providence's community partners, HealthPoint is a community-based, community-supported and community-governed network of nonprofit health centers that use evidence-based care and are dedicated to providing expert, high-quality care to all who need it, regardless of circumstances.

Providence's Work2BeWell - Work2BeWell is Providence's mental health and wellness program focused on providing mental health resources and education for teens, parents and educators with the goal to promote teen wellness across the country and work to normalize the conversation about mental health and reduce the stigma attached to it.

Hazel Health - In partnership with Providence, Hazel Health works with schools and families to provide physical and mental health services to fill gaps in student healthcare access. As part of the work being done by Providence and Sounders FC, Hazel Health provides free virtual mental health services to students in the Renton School District.

Providence Swedish Sports Medicine - Learn more about the sports medicine offerings at Providence Swedish care centers.

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center - The mission of KCSARC is to give voice to victims, their families and communities; create change in beliefs, attitudes and behaviors about sexual violence; and instill courage for people to speak out about sexual assault.

Akin - Akin exists to support and strengthen Washington state families. From prenatal to adulthood, prevention to intervention, Akin's programs and services are built upon more than a century of helping create nurturing environments and systemic improvements for families in the state.

Narcan Information Table - Learn about Narcan and harm reduction from a Renton School District employee, a behavioral health provider from Renton High School and Kent Youth and Family Services.

