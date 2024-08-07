Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Thursday in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF will continue in its hunt to defend its Leagues Cup title, with the team set to host Toronto FC for Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 action this Thursday, Aug. 8. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live Leagues Cup match all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2024

Inter Miami will host Toronto in the Round of 32 after closing out the Leagues Cup 2024 group stage sitting second in the Group East 3 standings. The team registered a win and a loss in the group stage, defeating Club Puebla 0-2 and most recently falling 2-1 against Tigres in its past game.

Club History

Despite the adverse result against Tigres, the match saw forward Leonardo Campana make Club history. By scoring the team's only goal on the night converting from the spot, he tied former striker Gonzalo Higuaín as the Club's all-time leading scorer with 29 goals across all competitions.

Campana reached 29 strikes in 89 appearances for Inter Miami by netting 25 times in MLS action, three times in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and once in the Leagues Cup.

Leaagues Cup 2024 Knockout Rounds

Following the group stage, Inter Miami will carry on with the team's title-defense in the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup 2024. In the knockout rounds, the team that loses the match gets eliminated from the competition.

What is at Stake?

Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three teams that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami Previously in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami claimed its first-ever title with a victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup 2023 final at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The final was highlighted by a screamer from the Leagues Cup 2023 Best Player and Top Scorer Lionel Messi, and a stellar performance in the decisive penalty shootout from Leagues Cup 2023 Best Goalkeeper winner Drake Callender.

Previously Against Toronto FC in 2024

Inter Miami and Toronto will be matching for the second time in 2024, with the teams recently facing off in MLS regular season action in July. That time out, Inter Miami earned a 3-1 win at Chase Stadium.

Cremaschi and Gómez Back in the Mix

Following their participations with their national teams at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez will be available for selection for Thursday's game. Read all about their participations in Paris HERE.

Scouting Toronto FC

Fellow MLS side Toronto FC will visit South Florida for the Round of 32 matchup after recording a win and a draw in the Leagues Cup 2024 group stage. In their most recent matchup, the Canadian side clinched their spot in the Round of 32 by defeating LIGA MX outfit C.F. Pachuca 1-2 on Sunday, Aug. 4 in the team's second and final group stage fixture.

What's Next?

If Inter Miami tops Toronto in the Round of 32 clash at Chase Stadium, the team would visit the winner of the matchup between Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 12 or 13 in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16.

