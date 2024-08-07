Charlotte FC Signs U.S. Men's National Team Defender Tim Ream

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed United States national team defender Tim Ream to a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"I'm really excited to join Charlotte FC and return to the US for this next chapter of my career," said Ream. "In all my conversations with the people around the Club, it was clear this organization and city were the right places for my family and I to continue our journey. I'm here to win, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the team as we prepare for a key stretch of matches that will propel us toward the playoffs as we fight for our first trophy."

Ream will be eligible for selection for the Club's next match against New York Red Bulls on August 24th.

"Tim has been a rock at the back for Fulham for the last decade and has proven himself as one of the best central defenders the United States has ever produced," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His Premier League and World Cup credentials speak for themselves, and he's been ever present in big moments for club and country. He comes to us in good form and upgrades an already excellent defense as we prepare for the final stretch of the season to qualify for the playoffs. Tim is the type of player who is hungry for trophies, and he can help us push for our first one. He is a leader on the pitch and in the locker room, and he will be an invaluable mentor to our younger players. Signing an established United States men's national team player is a major milestone for our Club and we're delighted to welcome Tim to Charlotte FC."

The U.S. international spent the last nine seasons with Fulham FC in both the English Premier League and English Championship. He amassed 312 appearances for the Cottagers and helped secure promotion to the Premier League on three occasions.

In a stellar 2022-2023 campaign, Ream made 33 Premier League appearances and helped the West London club finish in the top half of the English topflight for the first time in over a decade. Fulham were promoted three times during Ream's tenure in West London, with the Club winning the EFL Championship in 2022 and through the playoffs in 2018 and 2020.

His fine club form earned him a place in the U.S. Men's National Team starting XI for all four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In total, the central defender has 61 caps for the U.S. since debuting as 23-year-old in 2010. Over the summer, Ream started every match for the USMNT at Copa America 2024.

Ream began his career in Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls after being selected 18th overall in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft. The St. Louis native made 65 appearances for the Red Bulls before securing a move to Premier League side Bolton Wanderers.

The central defender appeared 126 times for Bolton and was voted Player of the Season by their supporters following his last two seasons for the Wanderers.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs United States national team defender Tim Ream to a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

