Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to New Contract

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to a new contract through the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.

"We're pleased to have Emi Ochoa continue his professional journey as a Homegrown Player with the San Jose Earthquakes," said Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch. "Emi is one of the most promising young goalkeepers in North America, and he proved that again this past weekend winning the Concacaf Under-20 Championship. We are looking forward to fostering his development both on and off the field for the years to come."

A native of Salinas, California, the 19-year-old Ochoa made his official debut on May 7, making four saves and earning a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In addition to his time with the Quakes' first team, Ochoa has already logged five games with The Town FC this season, and 40 appearances overall with seven clean sheets since making his professional debut with the second team in 2022.

"I'm excited to be continuing my career with the Earthquakes," said Ochoa. "Coming up as a Homegrown Player in the Academy, it's been an incredible journey so far. I feel like making my first official start earlier this year and earning a clean sheet was just the beginning. There comes a certain pride in being able to represent the club in my home region, and I'm going to keep working harder every day to reach my full potential as a pro."

Internationally, Ochoa has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level, most recently as the starting goalkeeper in Mexico's triumphant Under-20 Concacaf Championship campaign, which culminated in a 2-1 victory in the final last Sunday. Incidentally, the result came against the United States, who featured Ochoa's current Earthquakes teammates Cruz Medina and Niko Tsakiris.

Ochoa began his youth career at his hometown club El Camino FC and the Santa Cruz Breakers Academy before joining the Quakes Academy. In November 2019, San Jose signed him to the first team. At 14 years and 191 days, Ochoa became the second youngest player to ever sign a professional contract in Major League Soccer (Freddy Adu - 14 years, 168 days) and was the youngest to sign a Homegrown Player contract at the time.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign GK Emi Ochoa to a contract through the 2027 season with club options for 2028 and 2029.

