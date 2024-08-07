USMNT Star Strengthens Charlotte FC's Backline

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC is reinforcing an already elite MLS defense with U.S. Men's National Team staple, Tim Ream. The Fulham veteran arrives with a plethora of experience, but still has much to offer on the pitch as The Crown continues their push for playoffs.

A Seasoned Veteran

The American defender brings a wealth of experience to Charlotte FC both at club and international level. Most recently he helped Fulham get promoted to the Premier League in 2022, where he notched 51 matches in the Premier League, serving as the team's captain in many of those. That's just a fraction of his total 506 club appearances and 43,504 minutes across MLS, the English Championship, and the Premier League.

He began his European career in 2012 when he joined Bolton Wanderers, brought in to replace Gary Cahill. After the 2013/14 season, Ream's versatility and strong performances at center back, left back, and even as a defensive midfielder earned him the title of fans' player of the year. He won this accolade again in the following season.

In 2015, Ream was transferred to Fulham, where he remained for nearly a decade. During his ten years with the club, he played a crucial role in helping Fulham achieve promotion to the Premier League twice and was named to the PFA Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season.

His international experience is equally impressive, having earned 61 caps for the United States Men's National Team. He's participated in several major tournaments, including winning two Concacaf Nations Leagues and participating in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where the stakes are the highest.

His leadership qualities, both on and off the field, will be invaluable to a relatively young squad. Ream's experience will not only help in organizing the defense but also in mentoring younger players, fostering a culture of professionalism and resilience within the team. He adds to an already stellar leadership core of team captain Ashley Westwood and Kristijan Kahlina.

"For me it's bringing experience, setting a standard, and bringing experience from the 12 years in England and experience with the national team," is what Ream plans to bring to Charlotte on and off the pitch.

Defensive and Offensive Solidity

Charlotte FC, who are solidly in the playoff positions, will also greatly benefit from Ream's defensive prowess. Known for his calm demeanor, excellent positioning, and ability to read the game, Ream is expected to provide even more stability to one of the best defenses in the league.

Over the past year, Ream has ranked in the 85th percentile of center backs in the top five leagues for interceptions per 90 minutes, underscoring his exceptional positioning and anticipation skills. Additionally, he is in the 81st percentile for aerial duels won, further showcasing his knack for neutralizing threats.

Proactive defending consistently outshines reactive defending, and Ream's mastery of this concept is a key reason why he has been able to elongate his career.

That composure applies to the offensive side of the game as well. Left footed center backs are rare to come by, but they bring a balance on the pitch that Head Coach Dean Smith desires. Ream's on-the-ball ability was on full display in the USMNT's 1-1 draw against Brazil earlier this summer. He was critical in the buildup for the team and not once phased by the opponent's press.

Ream has established himself as an elegant ball-playing center back impressing the likes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City who walked up to Ream following a match and told him, "If you were 24 instead of 34, you'd be playing for me."

Ream will be a valuable asset for both defensive solidity and his ability to play out from the back to initiate attacks.

Impact on Charlotte FC's Playoff Push

Ream comes with the experience of playing in high stake matches whether it was for promotion to the Premier League or World Cup games, but perhaps most valuable of all is that he knows what it takes to compete in MLS.

In his first full season as a professional, Ream significantly contributed to the New York Red Bulls clinching their second Eastern Conference title. He was honored as the team's Defender of the Year and emerged as one of the top three candidates for Rookie of the Year.

Ream's early success in such a demanding position is hardly surprising, given the invaluable experience he gained from training alongside World Cup winner Thierry Henry and Barcelona icon Rafa Marquez.

Reflecting on his time with the Red Bulls, Ream shared with MLS Soccer, "Having those guys around and watching them prepare themselves, watching them train, watching them play and being right alongside them, it just took my kind of hunger and desire to move over here to a new level and helped me immensely to understand what it means to be a professional and what it means to take care of yourself."

MLS is a league that catches foreign players by surprise for its high quality and physical demands. However, Ream is returning to the league as an improved version of the player he was when he first entered it. The wealth of lessons he has gathered over the years will now be invaluable as he mentors Charlotte's young center back core.

Charlotte's defense has been the cornerstone of the team's success this season, and with the addition of Ream, Charlotte's center back core will go to now go to four. He joins Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, and Bill Tuiloma in the center back pool to make sure that The Crown are two players deep in every position.

With the MLS regular season entering its final third, every little bit of extra help will go a long way. Charlotte FC is currently on the cusp of playoffs, and the addition of Ream could help solidify their postseason berth. His experience across the board will be crucial as the team navigates the pressure of the playoff race and the playoffs themselves.

