FC Cincinnati Join LEAD as an Official Venture Partner

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lake Nona, FL and Cincinnati, OH - Today, FC Cincinnati announced their official involvement as a venture partner of LEAD ONE, the new direct investment vehicle within LEAD's global venture corporation, shaping the future of sports and health.

Verticals of interest include technologies focused on enhancing their on-field product, accelerating the fan engagement process, and driving initiatives to grow the sport of soccer.

This strategic partnership between FC Cincinnati and LEAD ONE is designed to accelerate innovation in sports and health technology by pairing LEAD's industry investment expertise with FC Cincinnati's continued positioning as an innovator on and off the pitch. As a venture partner with LEAD ONE, FC Cincinnati will have unprecedented access from LEAD to the most cutting-edge startups and technologies across the organization to address their corporate initiatives and strategies. FC Cincinnati will lend valuable support to LEAD ONE's portfolio of early-stage organizations with real-life, traction-oriented deliverables to help drive their businesses to the next level.

"The opportunity to partner with LEAD ONE is reflective of FC Cincinnati's deep commitment to innovation and driving positive disruption in the world of sport," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "We are excited to tap into the significant potential of this collaboration and deliver leading-edge outcomes that benefit our fans, community and overall business strategy."

Justin Driscoll, Principal of Investments & Portfolio at LEAD, added, "We are thrilled to partner with FC Cincinnati and their management team. Their unwavering eagerness and passion for continuous innovation shine through in their approach to players, fans, partners, and employees."

About FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati is a Major League Soccer team playing at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The club's wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III; as well as managing owners Meg Whitman and Dr. Griff Harsh; Scott Farmer; and George Joseph. Originally founded in 2015 by Lindner III and President & co-CEO Jeff Berding, FCC began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. The club won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship in record-setting fashion and earned postseason berths in all three of its USL seasons. In 2017, FC Cincinnati also advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a run that included victories over two MLS squads. FCC entered MLS in 2019 as the league's 24th team. FCC won the 2023 Supporters' Shield - the annual award given to the team with the most points in the regular season - and clinched a spot in the 2023 MLS Playoffs for the second straight year. FC Cincinnati have been recognized for exceptional growth, impact, and company culture as one of Sports Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Sports 2023, named to the Honor List as one of "75 Great Sports Companies to Call Home."; on the Business Courier's Fast 55 as one of Greater Cincinnati's fastest growing private companies; and named to The Enquirer's Top Workplaces 2024. For more information, visit www.fccincinnati.com.

About LEAD

LEAD is a global venture corporation shaping the future of sports and health. As institutional investors with an entrepreneurial mindset, LEAD operates an investment division - sourcing, funding, and driving the growth of early-stage startups worldwide - and an innovation services division - advising organizations on their innovation and investment initiatives. Positioned within LEAD's family of funds, LEAD ONE will invest in ten companies annually with $1M earmarked. For more information, visit www.leadsports.com.

