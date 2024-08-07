Unilumin Sports Become Official LED Display Technology Partner of New York City FC

August 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Unilumin Sports and New York City FC announced a new partnership, making Unilumin the Official LED Display Technology Partner of the Club. As part of the partnership, Unilumin will provide state-of-the-art on-field LED display solutions for New York City FC home matches.

Unilumin Sports is renowned for its innovative LED display solutions, which offer superior visual quality, reliability, and energy efficiency. The integration of Unilumin's advanced display technology will bring New York City FC fans closer to the action, enhancing the overall matchday experience with vibrant and dynamic visuals.

Additionally, the enhanced visual experience is expected to boost fan engagement while creating a more enjoyable and memorable atmosphere on New York City FC matchdays. Sponsors and partners can leverage the HD nature of Unilumin's LED screens to create dynamic campaigns that engage fans and deepen brand recognition for marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to partner with New York City FC and bring our world-class LED display solutions to their home matches," said Marcello Marques, Director of Sports Markets in Americas of Unilumin Sports. "Our goal is to enhance the fan experience and provide New York City FC with the best solutions to engage with their supporters. We look forward to a successful season and a fruitful partnership."

Andres Gonzalez, New York City FC Vice President of Partnerships, added, "Unilumin Sports' innovative technology aligns perfectly with our vision to offer our fans and Partners the best matchday experience. We are excited to see the impact of these new displays in creating an exceptional atmosphere for our supporters."

This partnership highlights the commitment of both Unilumin Sports and New York City FC to the development of football and creating a world class matchday experience. By joining forces, they aim to inspire and engage fans in an immersive and technology-forward atmosphere.

