Reyes and Zabala Collect Two Hits as Flying Chanclas Fall to Frisco

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium on Thursday to take on the Frisco RoughRiders. Despite strong offensive performances from Ripken Reyes and Juan Zabala, the Flying Chanclas dropped their fifth consecutive game on Thursday. Frisco secured a 5-2 victory to claim their fourth win of the series.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. Frisco grabbed an early lead with two runs on three hits in the first inning. After retiring the first batter of the night, Liam Hicks singled to left field. Cody Freeman doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Josh Hatcher hit a grounder to second base and Michael De La Cruz tried to force out Hicks at home. Hicks was safe and Hatcher reached first base. Keyber Rodriguez drove in Freeman with a single to left field. The Chanclas trailed 2-0.

Ben Anderson was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. San Antonio cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the first inning. With one man down, Clay Dungan drew a walk. Anderson retired the next batter before walking Robbie Tenerowicz. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Dungan with a single to left field.

Frisco threatened to increase their lead in the top of the third inning. Aaron Zavala began the frame with a double down the left field line. Lizarraga left him stranded after retiring the next three batters.

The Flying Chanclas tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Ripken Reyes began the frame with a double to left field. He advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch from Anderson. A sacrifice fly from Dungan scored Reyes. The game was tied 2-2.

Frisco regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning with three runs. Frainyer Chavez started the frame with a base hit. Daniel Mateo and Zavala were each hit by pitches to load the bases. Hicks drew a walk and Chavez scored the first run of the inning. Freeman grounded into a double play and Mateo came in to score. Hatcher drove in Zavala with a double to right field. The Chanclas trailed 5-2.

San Antonio threatened to cut into the deficit in the fifth inning. Reyes began the inning with a base hit. Dungan reached base on a fielder's choice. On the play, a throwing error allowed Reyes to advance to third base. Cole Cummings struck out while Dungan was thrown out trying to steal second base. Tenerowicz struck out to end the scoring threat.

Ethan Routzahn entered the game during the fifth inning for Lizarraga. The right-hander allowed two hits across 2.1 innings of work. Along the way, he struck out two batters.

Ryan Garcia's night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits while walking three batters. Andy Rodriguez took the mound for Frisco in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bryan Chi returned to the mound after pitching the eighth inning. The right-hander retired all three batters to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-25 on the season

Attendance: 3,074

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Ben Anderson (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 31st

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, BB

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-4, K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, HBP, 2 K

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 1st

The San Antonio Missions will continue their seven-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, May 31st. Left-hander Austin Krob (2-1, 4.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Nick Krauth (3-2, 6.75) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

