Packard Leads Travs to Decisive Win

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Spencer Packard went 3-for-3 with a home run and two walks and Arkansas Travelers pitching struck out a season high 16 batters in an 8-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night. After scoring only one run in each of the first two games of the series, the Travs offense broke out for eight runs on 13 hits. The decisive frame was a five-run fourth inning that featured three homers. Jimmy Joyce set the tone with three scoreless innings on the mound while striking out six. Four relievers carried it the rest of the way with Kyle Hill getting credit for the win.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs scored two times on four hits in the opening inning with Ben Williamson and Alberto Rodriguez driving in the runs.

* Grant Witherspoon and Kaden Polcovich connected for consecutive home runs in the fourth inning with Packard launching a three-run shot later in the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* DH Spencer Packard: 3-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* CF Kaden Polcovich: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas pitchers had a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings snapped when they allowed a run in the fifth.

* Each of the five Travs pitchers struck out at least two in the combined 16 strikeout effort.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (2-2, 3.61) making the start against RHP Yilber Diaz (2-4, 3.23). It is a Classical Remix Fireworks Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

