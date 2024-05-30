Second Drillers BeerFest of the Season Is Saturday

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The second Drillers BeerFest of the season presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue will take place from 5:00 - 7:30 PM on Saturday, June 1 in conjunction with the Drillers vs. the Naturals game. The game's first pitch is set for 7:00 PM.

Enjoy unlimited local beer tastings, and spending time with adoptable puppies at ONEOK Field in "The Discount Garage Door Backyard."

Drillers BeerFest tickets are just a $20 add-on* with unlimited tastings & a commemorative glass.

Breweries in attendance will be Cabin Boys Brewery, NEFF Brewing, Emersumnice Brewery, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Elgin Park Brewery, & Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing.

All proceeds from the event benefit Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.

*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a Drillers BeerFest ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.*

