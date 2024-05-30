Bedell Shines, Cards' Late Rally Falls Short

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Kala'i Rosario hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning to break a scoreless tie and the Cardinals (26-21) stranded the tying run at second base in the top of the ninth inning as Springfield fell to the Wind Surge (19-27) 4-2 on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita. The loss was the Cardinals' first to the Wind Surge this season.

Decisions:

W: Jared Solomon (1-3)

L: Ryan Shreve (3-2)

S: Tanner Floyd (1)

Notables:

Ian Bedell was dominant for Springfield, striking out a career-high 9 batters over 7.0 shutout innings, tying a season high in innings pitched.

Neither team had a hit through the first 4 innings.

The Cardinals stranded 9 runners on base for the second straight night and went just 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Through the first two games of the series, Springfield has left 18 runners on base and is 5-for-23 (.217) with runners in scoring position.

Jacob Buchberger's 12-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-for-4 outing.

Bryan Torres went 1-for-5 and now has a season-long 7-game hitting streak.

Of the Cardinals' 7 hits, 3 of them came in the top of the 9th

The Cardinals are now 7-1 against Wichita this season.

On Deck:

Thursday, May 30: SPR RHP Tink Hence (3-2, 2.76 ERA) vs WCH RHP Travis Adams (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

