Big Offensive Night Helps Drillers to Fourth Straight Win

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers had one of their biggest offensive performances of the season on Thursday night, earning a 15-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The big win at ONEOK Field extended the Drillers winning streak to four straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. The 15 runs scored matched their season high.

Former OSU Cowboy hurler Justin Wrobleski made his tenth start of 2024 and recorded his team-leading third win, pitching five strong innings.

Two big swings helped the Drillers jump out in front early. Dalton Rushing put Tulsa ahead 2-0 in the first inning with his team-leading eighth home run of the season.

After the Naturals gained a run back in the top of the second, Alex Freeland drove in two runs with a two-out, standup triple that gave the Drillers a 4-1 lead.

Tulsa scored five more runs in the third inning to gain a 9-1 advantage. Yeiner Fernandez singled home one of the runs, and Brandon Lewis singled home two others.

Diego Cartaya drove in Rushing in the fourth inning to give the Drillers their tenth run of the night.

Control issues from Naturals pitchers helped the Drillers score five more runs, The Drillers took advantage of two walks and three hit batters in the inning for their biggest lead of the night at 15-1.

Ronan Kopp worked two scoreless innings and Jeisson Cabrera pitched the final two frames to close out the win.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Wrobleski worked five innings in his winning start and gave up only one run. He struggled with his command for the first time this season, issuing four free passes. It was the first time Wrobleski walked more than one batter in a start this season.

*Rushing finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two walks. The Los Angeles Dodgers #1 prospect also scored a career-high four runs, making the second time he set a career-high this week. In the opening game of the series, Rushing drove in a career-high five runs.

*Fernandez finished 2-for-5 to increase his on-base streak to 35 straight games, the second longest streak in the minors this season.

*All nine Drillers in the starting lineup earned a hit in the game.

*Tulsa hitters were hit five times in the game, the most in a game this season. The last time Tulsa hitters were hit five times was July 10, 2017.

*Tulsa hit two triples in the game. The last time the Drillers hit multiple triples was August 8, 2022, when they recorded three triples against the Naturals.

*The two teams combined to walk 15 batters. Tulsa pitchers issued ten free passes, just three short of the team's season high.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and the Naturals will continue their series with a doubleheader on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Game one is slated to begin at 5:00 p.m. and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The starting pitchers are expected to be:

Game One

NWA - RHP Mason Barnett (2-2, 6.26 ERA)

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-4, 7.51 ERA)

Game Two

NWA - TBA

TUL - TBA

