Homestand Highlights: June 4th - June 9th

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will be back in action at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, June 4th when they welcome the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) for a seven-game in six-day series. The homestand begins with Buck-A-Brat and then Dollar Hot Dog Night while two consecutive nights of post-game Fireworks Spectaculars and a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases highlight the weekend.

Tuesday, June 4 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the Wind Surge is presented by Dave & Buster's.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 5 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, June 6 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 4:05 P.M. (Doubleheader)

Friday, June 7 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the first of two consecutive nights of fireworks at Arvest Ballpark as we get the weekend started with a Fireworks Friday presented by Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, June 8 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - The weekend fun continues as fans will be treated to the best in sight and sound for a second consecutive night as a special Saturday edition of our post-game fireworks show presented by Red Vines & Sour Punch is scheduled to follow the 6:05 p.m. game.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, June 9 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Spend an afternoon at Arvest Ballpark and enjoy a Family Sunday as the Naturals take on the Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins in the homestand finale at 2:05 p.m.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

REPORT CARD REWARDZ - Students can bring their report card with an A in a class, or the highest grade based on their school's grading system to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office and be rewarded with two (2) Dugout Premium tickets to the game. Report Card RewardZ is presented by GoGo squeeZ.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

