Wichita Go Down Swinging After Rallying Against Springfield

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge lost 7-5 against the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita trailed 7-1 early in this game, and despite making things close in the final innings, dropped their second of three this week against the North Division-leading Cardinals.

Springfield began the night by tagging Wind Surge starter Travis Adams for four runs in the top of the first thanks to a trio of run-scoring hits, including a two-RBI double by RJ Yeager. Nathan Church followed with a double to left field to score the fifth Cardinal run in the form of Mike Antico.

Tanner Schobel slapped a solo home run to the berm in left field in the last of the second to make the score 5-1. The blast is Schobel's second home run of the season and first at Riverfront Stadium in 2024.

Thursday's fourth inning saw scoring on both sides. Antico singled home Chandler Redmond on a knock to right field while an infield groundout added one more on the Springfield scoreboard. Kala'i Rosario looped a single to shallow left field to allow Jake Rucker to score in the bottom half of the frame.

Luke Keaschall brought Wichita within three at a 7-4 tally by driving home Aaron Sabato and Kyler Fedko on a base hit to left in the bottom of the fifth. The two ribbies were Keaschall's first at the Double-A level since being called up from Cedar Rapids on Memorial Day.

A fifth Wind Surge run scored on a heavily contested double play in the bottom of the eighth off the bat of Carson McCusker. The Wind Surge loaded the bases down to their final outs in the ninth before Matt Svanson completed the four-out save for his Texas League-leading eighth of the year.

Adams fell to 2-4 on the season, being charged with seven earned runs on 11 hits opposite two strikeouts in five innings.

Wichita continues their home series with the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, May 31, with a 6:35 PM first pitch at Riverfront Stadium on Fireworks Friday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

