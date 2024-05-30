Hooks & Hounds Washed Out

May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - Thursday's Texas League ballgame between the Hooks and RockHounds has been postponed due to inclement weather at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

A severe thunderstorm entered the area two hours before the scheduled first pitch of 7 PM. The nearly 90-minute deluge produced enough rain and hail to render the grounds unplayable.

The game will be made up as part of a 5 PM doubleheader on Friday. The seven-inning contests will be bridged by an approximate 30-minute intermission.

The Hooks knocked off Midland, 7-4, Wednesday night, evening at six-game series at 1-1.

