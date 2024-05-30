Hooks & Hounds Washed Out
May 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - Thursday's Texas League ballgame between the Hooks and RockHounds has been postponed due to inclement weather at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
A severe thunderstorm entered the area two hours before the scheduled first pitch of 7 PM. The nearly 90-minute deluge produced enough rain and hail to render the grounds unplayable.
The game will be made up as part of a 5 PM doubleheader on Friday. The seven-inning contests will be bridged by an approximate 30-minute intermission.
The Hooks knocked off Midland, 7-4, Wednesday night, evening at six-game series at 1-1.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Hooks & Hounds Washed Out - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Second Drillers BeerFest of the Season Is Saturday - Tulsa Drillers
- Homestand Highlights: June 4th - June 9th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Bedell Shines, Cards' Late Rally Falls Short - Springfield Cardinals
- Tulsa Rallies for Walk-off Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Missions Swept by Frisco in Wednesday Doubleheader - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Hooks & Hounds Washed Out
- Pen Bullish In Win Over Midland
- All Hounds in Opener
- Blue Ghosts Battle Back in Walk-off Thriller
- Travs Tame Blue Ghosts