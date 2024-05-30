RoughRiders Win Sixth Straight, Ground Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders won their sixth-straight game on Thursday night, dropping the San Antonio Missions 5-2 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (31-17) scored in the first inning on Thursday for the fourth time in their last five games when Josh Hatcher plated a run on an RBI fielder's choice. Keyber Rodriguez then added a run on an RBI double to make it 2-0.

San Antonio (22-25) fought back with a run in the bottom of the first when Brandon Valenzuela singled home Clay Dungan against Frisco starter Ben Anderson (3-3). Anderson allowed just two runs over his five innings to earn the win, allowing five hits while walking three and striking out two.

After the Missions tied the game in the third with a Dungan sacrifice fly, Frisco took their decisive lead with three tallies in the fifth. Liam Hicks coaxed a bases-loaded walk before a run scored on a double play and Hatcher padded the lead with an RBI double to push the advantage to 5-2.

Andy Rodriguez and Bryan Chi than threw two scoreless innings each to round out the night, with Chi earning the six-out save for his first career Double-A save.

Offensively, Frainyer Chavez tied his season-best with three hits and Hicks added two of his own while reaching three times.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their seven-game series with the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 31st. RHP Nick Krauth (3-2, 6.75) is slated to take the hill for the Riders against LHP Austin Krob (2-1, 4.00).

