Return of the Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, February 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black.

For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now.

Rockford, Ill. - The "Screw City"

Rockford is known by many nicknames - one of the most interesting being "Screw City."

As the demand for fasteners rose along with the demand for war time machinery, and due to the region's production and manufacturing capabilities, Rockford began to be heavily supported through U.S. Government contracts from the First World War all the way through the Cold War. By the 1940's, Rockford became known as the "Screw Capital of the World" and by the 1960's the city was ranked as the fifth largest manufacturer of fasteners in the nation. Manufacturing remains a vital part of the Rockford economy to this day.

Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

