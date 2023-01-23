Zach Uens Assigned to Everblades
January 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
In another roster move, Zach Uens has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
Uens, 21, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in 19 games for the Checkers this season.
The rookie blue liner, who was taken by Florida in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, also appeared in six games for Charlotte at the tail end of last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Merrimack.
