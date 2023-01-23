Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Zach Uens Assigned to Everblades

January 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release


In another roster move, Zach Uens has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Uens, 21, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in 19 games for the Checkers this season.

The rookie blue liner, who was taken by Florida in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, also appeared in six games for Charlotte at the tail end of last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Merrimack.

Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central