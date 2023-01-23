Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Series Preview

For the only time this season, the Abbotsford Canucks welcome the Toronto Marlies to Abbotsford Centre for a pair of mid-week games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The puck drops at 7:00pm for both games, in what will be the third and fourth matchups of the season between the two sides.

Abbotsford and Toronto split the two games in Ontario back in November, with the Canucks dropping the first game 5-3 before bouncing back the next day with a 3-2 victory. Of the six goals scored by the Canucks in the previous two clashes with the Marlies, only one was scored by an active player on the Abbotsford roster.

Linus Karlsson, who has picked up 10 points in his last 12 games, scored in the first meeting between the two sides. The other five goals were notched by John Stevens, who is recovering from an injury, and Lane Pederson, who is currently on the Vancouver Canucks roster.

Karlsson's twelve goals is good enough for second most on the team, and leads the active roster behind Pederson. The Swedish winger also sits eighth in the league in rookie goals, as well as fifth in the league in total rookie scoring (29 points).

Christian Wolanin leads Abbotsford in assists (41) and points (45), scoring at a 1.18 points-per-game rate. Wolanin tops the charts in terms of defenceman scoring across the AHL, and sits tied for third in regards to overall points scored. He has registered eleven assists over his last nine games, and leads the team in +/- rating (12).

As for the Marlies, it has been a successful year this far, leading the North Division and sitting third across the entire AHL with 56 points (27-9-1-1). Toronto sits third in the league in goals scored, and have won eight consecutive games by a combined score of 38 - 28.

Logan Shaw leads the Marlies in assists (32) and points (48), with the Marlies forward sitting second in the AHL in total scoring. Shaw is riding an eight game point streak, registering 18 points (6G and 12A) over that span.

The Toronto leader in goals is former member of the Vancouver Canucks, Adam Gaudette. Gaudette's 17 goals narrowly edges out Shaw's 16, while Joey Anderson has also contributed 14 of his own.

Joseph Woll is the man of the moment in between the Toronto pipes, leading the Marlies to victories in all 11 of his starts this season. Erik Källgren has been the other half of the Toronto net-minding duo, sitting at a 4-3-1 record through eight starts this season.

A large key to the Marlies' high-powered offense is their special teams, especially on the man advantage. Leading the league in powerplay percentage (29.4%) and powerplay goals scored (45). The penalty kill is also a strong suit, scoring five times short handed, while only giving up two short-handers the other way.

Following this series for the Canucks, the team hits the road for a five game road-trip. To start, the team travels to Tucson to face the Roadrunners for the first time this season on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Following those pair of games, Abbotsford has a brief stop in San Diego on Wednesday (February 1st), before finishing up with a pair of games in San Jose on Friday (February 3rd) and Saturday (February 4th).

