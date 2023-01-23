Panthers Recall Spencer Knight, Assign Mack Guzda to Charlotte

The Panthers have made a swap in the crease, recalling Spencer Knight from the Checkers and assigning Mack Guzda to Charlotte.

Knight started both contests for Charlotte over the weekend, going 1-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and one shutout.

Guzda returns after backing up for Alex Lyon over the weekend. The rookie netminder is 9-4-2 this season for Charlotte with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

The Checkers kick off a five-game road swing Wednesday in Utica.

