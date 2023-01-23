Comets Trade Van Wyhe for Engaras

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has traded forward Garrett Van Wyhe to the Bakersfield Condors in return for forward, Filip Engaras.

Engaras, 23, was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Playing three years at the University of New Hampshire, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound right shooting forward totaled 80 games of NCAA hockey scoring 21 goals and 26 assists over his collegiate career. This season, the Stockholm, Sweden native, played 11 games for Bakersfield scoring two goals. He has also skated in 23 games for the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL registering five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

The Comets step onto the ice on Tuesday to finish up the once postponed opening night matchup against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM followed by a game against the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night at home at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available for both games. Please visitwww.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

